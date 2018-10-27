Andi Beyer, co-chair of the event for the Chiaha Guild said she was extremely pleased with the turnout Saturday.
"I think last year was not so great and so I think people were really ready for Chiaha this year. They are really out here and shopping, too," Beyer said.
Funds raised at the event are used for scholarships and mini-grants in the arts.
"All of the money goes for art education in some form," Beyer said.
William Mann of Rome is a wood carver.
"I hand carve wooden spoons and bowls, anything used for cooking or eating," Mann said. He also makes wooden puzzles. This is his third year at Chiaha.
“It's good, we've made it a family tradition and as long as we don't lose money we'll do it every year," Mann said. “It's just a fun weekend even when the weather is not great. I enjoy interacting with everybody."
Don Hutchinson, Kingston, makes unique sculptures using cardboard.
"These are toilet paper rolls and cereal boxes," Hutchinson said. "I use Elmer's glue and then put a clear acrylic varnish on them."
Another local artisan, Julie Windler, purchased a piece from Hutchinson which depicted a young violinist for a grandchild.
"No one would buy my paintings so I said I'm throwing so much of this stuff away, maybe I'll try to do something with it," explained Hutchinson about his cardboard art. He's been doing this for the past seven years and is back at Chiaha after an absence of several years.
Jerry and Joyce Ferguson, Douglasville, are back for their eighth year in a row with their tree art. The couple makes eyes, noses and mouths that can be attached to any tree to give the tree a face.
"It's something that most people don't see and the kids love them," Joyce said. “This is a real good event. That's why we keep coming back."
Chiaha will be open again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with lots of food vendors, featuring everything from ribs to funnel cakes and kettle corn, as well as the famous Chiaha hot apple cider, along with entertainment from the stage including local favorites like the Barbaric Yawps and the Etowah Jacks.