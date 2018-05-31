Unity grad looks to life of service
Unity Christian School graduate Janson Slaughter is still unsure of what exactly he plans to do in the future, but the pull he feels for joining the ministry will be a major influence, as it was for his father seven years ago.
In 2011, Slaughter said his dad left a career in business and answered the Lord’s call to enter the ministry, eventually opening a shelter in Cedartown for the homeless and individuals struggling with substance abuse. That example has had an enduring impact on his life, specifically on his choice to attend Berry College in the fall, he said.
Due to the expense of Berry and not knowing what financial assistance he would receive, the college was originally off Slaughter’s radar as to where he would go after high school. But then a family friend told him about the WinShape College Program, which shares the values he adopted growing up at Unity since kindergarten.
“God said this is where I want you to be,” he said.
Slaughter’s path to Berry seemed to be unfolding before him: He was accepted, received enough financial aid to essentially have a free-ride and earned a spot on the football team. Going into his freshman year as a “scrawny little kid,” it was a faraway dream to think he would be playing college football, he said.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Slaughter, who plans to compete for a wide receiver spot for Berry.
The four-sport athlete said his biggest mentor from Unity was football coach and athletic director Mark Ackerman who, in addition to helping get his game tape out to colleges, lead devotions every Friday with Slaughter and two other students. These exercises were opportunities for open discussion on the struggles and concerns of teens, with inspiration, driven by religious belief, delivered by Ackerman, he said.
Ever since graduating two weeks ago, Slaughter has been trying to take it easy, before the rush of a mission trip, a family vacation, team workouts and practices, and orientations come on.
This month Slaughter is going on a mission trip to Bayou La Batre, Alabama — something he has also done across the U.S. But the most impactful of these trips happened while in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, where he helped host a basketball camp. He said observing the lives of the people there struck him hard, particularly the genuine contentment they possess despite the lack of material wealth most Americans have.
“I was wondering why,” he recalled.
Slaughter found his answer in family — the togetherness of members operating as one. This observation imparted appreciation for his own family, bringing him closer to them, he said.
“(Americans) think we do it the right way, but we don’t always,” he said.
In thinking about what he plans to major in, Slaughter briefly paused before uttering “probably business.”
“But that could change,” he continued.
What won’t, is a dedication to serving others wherever life leads him.