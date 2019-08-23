Following a summer full of projects, Unity Christian School is starting the new school year by adding some final touches to their facilities to bring new features for students.
"It is a testament to God that we were able to get debt free and complete major renovations," Head of School Eric Munn said.
The school's library has been updated into a media center complete with new desktops, a fresh coat of paint and a cafe area for students that will be installed soon. The idea was to give students a place they can study or do research in a relaxed environment, Munn said.
The media center will serve all of the school's students from 3-year-old Pre-K students to seniors, and has to be able to meet all of their needs. Munn said he hopes to bring the school up to speed and become a trail blazer for other schools in the area.
Now debt free thanks to an anonymous donation, the school can reallocate funds originally marked for debt repayment for school update projects, Munn said. Jeannie King, special events coordinator for the school, said the school does not move forward on a program unless it knows it has the money, so most of these projects were already scheduled to be underway.
Another ongoing project at the private school is the addition of covered awnings from the main building to the standalone art and music learning trailers. The school will soon be putting in a new PA system and hopes to expand its new bus route system which currently picks and drops off students from the Polk County area.
"My facilities manager was just in here asking me if every summer was going to be like this," Munn said laughing. "I said, no, we will probably just stick to one or two big projects next year instead of seven."
All of this was made possible by donors big and small, Munn said. The school doesn't disclose what donations pay for what, because they believe all donations are equally impactful regardless of the size, said Munn.
"It all pays for something," he said.
To celebrate having the school paid for they will gather on Sept. 14 to burn the deed to the building. Munn said it won't be the actual deed to the building, but the event is a way for the school to show the community how God has provided for the school.