When Head of School Eric Munn left for vacation at the end of June, he went over the budget for Unity Christian School one last time.
To balance the budget, the private school would have to raise $502,000 in fundraising during the 2019-2020 school year. After he returned, staff informed him a donation had completely wiped out all of the school’s debt and no fundraising was needed to pay bills. The school had received a large donation that covered the debt.
From now on, he told those gathered for The Celebration of God’s Provision event at Taylor Farms on Saturday evening, all fundraising will go directly to school improvement programs.
“We are now raising money for buses, added security and other upgrades,” he said.
“God has provided for this school for the past 22 years,” Hollywood Baptist Church pastor David Harper, one of the founders of the school, said.
Students, teachers, and the chair of the school’s governing board Nate King took the stage Saturday evening to state what this gift meant to them and the school. The night was highlighted by the burning of the school’s mortgage which was immediately followed by a fireworks display and loud cheers from the attendees.