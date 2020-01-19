Now that the United Way of Rome & Floyd County has hired and secured an office in Rome City Hall for Cathy Aiken-Freeman to support efforts of the newly-formed Interagency Council on Poverty & Homelessness, a timeline for that work has been released to the community.
From now through the end of August, the ICPH will be gathering community input, building the model, defining priorities, giving community presentations and promoting the way forward, according to a United Way press release sent to city and county commissioners, ICPH members and key stakeholders Friday.
The pilot of the new model is set to be implemented by the end of the year.
For these first three months, Aiken-Freeman wants to hear from everyone in the community who wants to be included in the conversation -- including those who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity.
"Ultimately, our work must be centered on the realities those experiencing homelessness are living right now," said Aiken-Freeman, who is available in her office next to the Rome city manager's office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. "From there, what are the resources we already have? What do we need? How do we fill the gaps and fit resources together in a cohesive, impactful and sustainable way?"
Community members can schedule a time to meet with the longtime Rome First United Methodist Missions director by calling 706-622-7990 or emailing cathy@uwrome.org.
"Rome is really blessed in nonprofit partners already hard at work serving our most vulnerable citizens," Aiken-Freeman added. "We all want the same thing -- a community in which every member is safe, housed, included and valued for who they are."
As the Homelessness Task Force was seeking more direction and coordination last November as it tried to continue the work first started in 2009, the United Way invited the City of Rome and Floyd County governments to partner in funding a dedicated staff position to lead the community's efforts to address homelessness.
The United Way announced at that time it would be offering the ICPH a permanent home and 501(c)3 status through the United Way, allowing the community a way to make charitable contributions toward the group's collaboratively-defined priorities.
This came on the heels of United Way's decision not to offer any of Rome's homeless shelters funding through its new Community Impact Grants for the 2020-22 grant cycle.
Instead, five local nonprofits were granted those funds adding up to more than $300,000 for seven new programs that would have measurable, data-driven impacts on the community.
Those seven programs being fully funded by the United Way grants are housed at the local YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club, LivingProof Recovery, the Family Resource Center, and Harbin Cancer Center's Summit Quest.
United Way Executive Director Alli Mitchell explained to the Exchange Club of Rome during its Friday lunch meeting that although the nonprofit has transitioned away from its traditional funding model based on workplace giving for the past 65 years, this doesn't mean organizations serving the homeless will be left out in the cold.
"We have a lot of organizations that are feeding people and that's great. We have a lot of organizations that are sheltering people and that is very necessary. All of our nonprofits are worthy. I spent 10 years at the Davies Shelter as executive director. I'm always going to be a big fan of that mission," Mitchell said. "But we've changed from funding only one particular mission to funding their work together.They get to come back to us through the ICPH and get the funds United Way has earmarked toward the priorities they came up with in a collaborative way."