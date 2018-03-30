Unemployment rate stays steady
Jobs, employed residents, and labor force all increased in February, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release, but the unemployment rate inched up slightly and unemployment claims dropped.
“It’s good to see we picked up this year right where we left off from 2017,” Butler said. “I expect Georgia will have a very good 2018. And, it’s great to see so many of our local communities have gotten off to a good start.”
The unemployment rate has trended steadily downward from averages around five to six percent in 2016 to around 4 percent in late 2017 and early 2018.
In February, there were 43,058 employed in Floyd County in February — up by 543 over the month and 1,367 for the year. Available jobs were up by 200 to 41,200 in February and have increased by 500 over the past 12 months.
Initial claims for unemployment were down about 60 percent for the month and up about 8 percent for the year.
Floyd County’s labor force ended February at 45,227.
“That number is up 603 over the month and 968 over the past 12 months,” the press release stated. The labor force includes the total number of residents with jobs and those unemployed but looking for work.
In February 2017, the jobless rate was at 5.8 percent and rates varied in Georgia from a low of 3.6 percent in Gainesville to a high of 5.5 percent in Dalton.