The August jobs report for Rome and Floyd County shows that unemployment has fallen back below 4% to 3.9% and also indicates that the community added 200 jobs to local payrolls from the month of July.
Looking back over the past year, the unemployment rate is down 0.5% from August of a year ago and the number of jobs attached to Floyd County payrolls is up by 1,200.
While the report does offer good news for the community, there is a significant factor that contributed to the jobless rate decline that would not be considered good news. The labor force decreased from July to August by 700. The total was 44,144. However, that number is up by 578 from the total from August 2018.
Jeanne Krueger, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber, said the decline in the workforce is of some concern.
"We want more people to be in the workforce and we want to bring jobs for our residents so workforce development will stay at the forefront moving forward," Krueger said.
The Georgia Department of Labor shows 10,600 Rome and Floyd County jobs in the education and health care sector; 6,500 in manufacturing; 5,900 jobs in the government sector and 5,400 in retail trade.
Bartow County's unemployment rate checked in at 3.5% in August, Chattooga was at 4%, Gordon County at 3.5%, Polk at 3.8% and Walker County at 3.5%. The 15-county Northwest Georgia region rate in August was 3.6%, down from 3.8% in July, again, a decline largely on the basis of a loss of more than 4,000 employees from the labor force.