The department report for November shows 42,569 Floyd County residents were on somebody's payroll in November, down from 42,694 in October, but up slightly from 42,370 in November of 2017 when the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.
Rome Floyd Chamber Director of Business and Industry Services Director Ken Wright said he was pleased that close to 200 more Floyd residents were working in November than the same month a year ago. Chamber Director of Economic Development Heather Seckman said the only people who aren't working now are people who don't want to work.
"There are ‘help wanted’ signs everywhere," Seckman said.
The unemployment rate across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region ranged from a high of 4.5 percent in Murray County to a low of 2.8 percent in Catoosa County. Among adjacent counties, Gordon County checked in at an even 3 percent, Bartow was 3.1 percent, Walker was at 3.2 percent, Polk was at 3.5 percent and Chattooga was at 4 percent.
Both of the local chamber leaders were at a loss to explain why the labor force was down, not just in Rome, but across most of Northwest Georgia