Underground Rome tours continue to draw huge crowds
The event has become so popular that four tour times were run Saturday. Native Romans and visitors alike toured the Blue Sky Outfitters and The Spires at Berry buildings in the Cotton Block as well as the Johnny's New York Style Pizza and Vogue buildings in the 200 block of Broad Street.
Prior to the tours, architect Mark Cochran took each group, close to 100 on each of the four tours, on a photographic tour of downtown, featuring shots of people rowing up Broad Street during the great flood of 1886. Broad Street was the focus of another major flood in 1892 which prompted the city commission to take official action in 1893 mandating that the elevation of the street be raised to protect the buildings from flooding.
At one point during his presentation, Cochran said the high water mark — which can be found in Mitchell Plaza on West Third Avenue — might actually have been several feet lower than the actual water levels because it was some time after the rain stopped in 1886 before people started to come back downtown.
Each of the buildings had docents who explained what the visitors were seeing. Emily Tumlin, one of the dancers who will participate in the Celebrity Dance Challenge next month to raise funds for the Sexual Assault Center, said she was first asked to participate in the historic tours last year and couldn't wait to get involved again this year.
"It's a no brainer," Tumlin said. "I'm obsessed with history so it was like a dream to come down here."
David Mitchell was fascinated by the use of a metal beam that was originally part of the facade of the Johnny's building which served as a joist of sorts when that building was jacked up to protect from flooding.
Vanessa Lindsay from Summerville picked up the remains of an old glass bottle under the Blue Sky Outfitters buildings and tried to rub off the caked on dirt, but all she could reveal was a big number 22 on the bottom of it.
Architect Cochran told the crowd that he has been able to recover lots of historic data related to the raising of Broad Street, but no actual pictures of any of the work being done.