Two young boys who were reported missing earlier in the afternoon were found around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies including Floyd County Sheriff's deputies and Floyd County police, Rome Floyd Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Gordon County Sheriff's Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, Department of Natural Resources personnel as well as EMA and Floyd Sheriff's Posse units searched the area.
Noah and Nathan Abbott, who are both 5-year-old, had gone missing earlier in the afternoon from the 400 block of Everett Springs Road were found near the area of Culpepper Road.
Sgt. Josh Harkins of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office found the two boys safe, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said.
"It was a really good group effort," said Burkhalter.
During the search two other boys were found and, for a moment, searchers thought they found the Abbott boys. After speaking to a person with the boys they realized they were not the same children and continued the search.