Spring is in full swing with pollen in the air and two upcoming plant sales scheduled back-to-back offering a wide variety.
The Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy’s plant sale begins today at 100 Tom Poe Drive and will run until Friday. The greenhouse will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and open again at 12:15 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. There will be special after school hours today and Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The school will have different variety flats of tomatoes, peppers and flowers for $10, ferns for $10 and geraniums for $5.
The Spring Plant Sale at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, an annual tradition in Rome that celebrates spring and the end of the cold weather, will take place April 8 to 11.
On Monday, April 8, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Tuesday, April 9, the sale will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. The sale will continue on Wednesday, April 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last day of the sale will be a half-day on Thursday, April 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Purchases may be made with cash or check. Credit cards will not be accepted.
The sale is a way for GNTC to contribute to the community that also gives Horticulture students real-world experience.
“This is one of the best teaching tools that the program has,” said David Warren, director of Horticulture at GNTC. “The students need to be able to teach the customers about the different plants.”
Items being sold include a large selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, blooming plants, landscape shrubs and potted geraniums. The vegetables will include tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, eggplants and more.
The sale will take place at the greenhouses located across from GNTC’s Floyd County Campus, next to the Woodlee Building. All proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Horticulture program at GNTC.