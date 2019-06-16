Greater Community Bank has three professionals to its management team. Wendy Huckaby has been promoted to vice president, compliance officer, Paula Jasper has been elevated to vice president for retail lending and deposits while Antwuan J. Hill joins the GCB Team as a credit analyst.
Huckaby started with GCB in 2014 as a compliance officer.
“Wendy has vast knowledge and in-depth experience in compliance and risk management,” said GCB President David Lance in a press release. “She is a native of Rome and is active with the Noon Optimist Club.
“I am thankful for the opportunities I’ve been afforded at Greater Community Bank and look forward to contributing to the bank’s continued success,” Huckaby said.
Jasper has been with Greater Community Bank for more than two decades and has served as Head Teller, Customer Service Supervisor, Branch Manager and Commercial Lender.
“Though the financial industry has changed over the year, the mission of our bank to provide superlative community banking services has remained the same,” Jasper said.
She joined the bank in 1994, has been active with the Rome Floyd Chamber and serves on the Appalachian Housing Board.
Hill, who resides in Cartersville, has 13 years of banking experience. He is a graduate of The Citadel and has an MBA from Grand Canyon University and a graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University.
“Greater Community Bank is gaining a seasoned analyst. Antwuan’s experience, leadership and and professionalism will make make him a great asset to our team,” Lance said. Hill currently serves as treasurer of the Cartersville-Bartow County Land Bank.