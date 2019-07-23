The Georgia State Patrol has confirmed two fatalities in a wreck on Cartersville Highway just across the Floyd-Bartow County line on Monday afternoon.
According to a statement from the GSP:
Ronald Jackson, 56 of Cartersville, was driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on the four lane near Alford Road when he veered into the left lane. Jackson over corrected causing the Jeep to go off the south shoulder of the highway. The vehicle spun around and flipped several times before it struck a tree.
Jackson, and a passenger, 22-year-old Bryeisha Hall, of Chattanooga, were both pronounced dead on the scene.