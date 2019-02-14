The Floyd County Commissioners' office has issued a press release Thursday evening stating:
"Two Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation Authority employees gave their resignations to Floyd County Human Resources effective today. This concludes the administrative investigation into the department and a request has been made to the Floyd County Police Department to look over the information for any potential criminal wrongdoing."
It has not been confirmed at this time if these are the two parks and recreation employees involved in the investigation reported on Feb. 6 in the Rome News-Tribune. See Friday's newspaper for more information.