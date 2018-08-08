Two men sent to prison on child molestation charges
There are still other men — friends of their father — who abused two children, very young children, who haven’t been caught.
But this one at least, Jimmy Harold Duncan, was found guilty of child molestation charges and sentenced to prison Wednesday.
If it wasn’t for one of the victims in this case standing strong and working with police, Duncan may not been found.
“She did a great job identifying him,” Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Kayleigh Carter said.
A jury found Duncan guilty of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation. Floyd County Superior Court Judge Tami Colston sentenced the 39-year-old Duncan to life, to serve 30 years in prison.
At the sentencing of the two children’s father Mark David Wagner earlier this year, prosecutors described the torture the children went through.
They were beaten, food forced down their throats and sexually assaulted. He’d have his friends come over and torture the children as if it were a game. Duncan was one of those friends, Carter said.
“The child said she knew a man named Jim and he would touch her private area with his hand,” Carter said. “They were able to identify him as Jimmy Duncan.”
If it wasn’t for the children being strong even after suffering so much abuse, the case against Duncan might not have been able to be built.
“She got up there and held her own and told her story,” Carter said. “Anyone who would do this is sick.”
Another man accused of forcing a young boy to perform a sexual act on him pleaded guilty to child molestation charges.
Christopher Shawn Vaughn, 47, was arrested in March 2018 on aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and sodomy charges.
Colston sentenced him to life, to serve 25 years in prison and have no contact with the victim. Vaughn, who knew the child and the child’s family, was only stopped when the boy’s father arrived back at his home.
“I hate that all we can do to them is have them serve time,” Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. “They deserve much worse.”