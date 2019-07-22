Two West Rome men face armed robbery charges after firing a pistol at the clerk at Rick's Little Garden at 1901 Dean Ave. early Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Lamar Dodson, 24, of 16B Wood Creek Way and Jaylin Lashaun Daniel, 24, of 6A Wood Creek Way, are both charged with felony armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Daniel also faces an additional charged of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The two men entered the store at 5:10 a.m. Monday and demanded money. They pointed the pistols - a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson and a Brasil INA model 377 - and at least one of the men fired at the clerk "missing the victim's head by a few inches."
Both men were being held without bond Monday.