Two Atteriam Drive residents are being charged with breaking into North Heights Elementary School on June 26 and reportedly taking equipment from the school.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Melinda Jane Black, 34, and Charles Franklin Pollard, 18, of 126 Atteriam Drive, forced their way into 26 Atteriam Drive, North Heights Elementary School, where they and two others took property from the school valued at $7,900. The two are charged with felony burglary and theft by taking.
Photo and video from security cameras in the school showed a group of four individuals walking the halls of the elementary school taking different items. Three of the individuals shown in the photo were wearing hats and bandannas which mostly covered their faces.
Superintendent of Rome City Schools Lou Byars told the system's board members earlier this month that the four entered through a part of the school that did not have alarms enabled. The four had entered the school earlier in the day and were not wearing masks he said.
North Heights has been vacant for most of the summer due to teachers and staff being moved to the Main Elementary School building on Spider Webb Drive.
Black and Pollard lived about 13 houses away from North Heights. Those with information on the remaining two individuals connected with the break-in are advised to call the Rome City Police Department.