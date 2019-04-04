Students and local entrepreneurs learned Thursday that patents and licensing deals are important ways they can protect their innovative ideas and products. Warren Tuttle, president of the United Inventors Association, told them that there is still nothing like getting their products on the market before making huge investments in something before it goes out to retail.
Tuttle was the first speaker at the Rome Floyd Chamber Confluence Conference, held at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk hotel Thursday.
Tuttle considers himself to be something of an expert in the areas of housewares, power tools and direct response television. After a long, up-and-down career in retailing, his primary job is to act as a liaison between inventors and companies looking for the next hot product coming to market.
"I'm looking for products all the time," Tuttle said. In fact, Tuttle said he worked a deal Wednesday night via Skype from his hotel room with a contact in Australia.
Tuttle runs what he calls "open innovation" programs for Lifetime Brands, Techtronic Indutries and Merchant Media.
"It's a dream job," Tuttle said. "It's not really work for me."
Tuttle told the Confluence crowd, primarily local high school and college students, "you can invent yourself and be whatever you want to be. I am 63 and I have yet to grow up."
Asked a question about protecting an idea or potential product, Tuttle stressed the importance of starting out with a provisional patent.
"Where you do need protection is if you're going to make it public or go to a company and start talking about licensing that," Tuttle said. He explained that non-disclosure agreements are also important in the early stages of product development.
A provisional patent, generally good for 12 months, can cost anywhere from $65 to $400. Permanent patents generally cost $5,000 to $7,000, but that is where Tuttle stressed that getting a patent does not guarantee someone is going to be able to license a product and become an overnight retail success.
Tuttle explained the mission of the United Inventors Association as being an advocate for inventors through education and pointing inventors in the right direction to get into the marketplace.
He concluded his program by reminding the students that today's invention could be tomorrow's Google.
The conference also featured remarks about the growing Georgia film industry from Lee Cuthbert, which will be featured in Sunday's Rome News-Tribune, along with updates on the latest neonatal care technology from Dr. Bridgette Dingle of Floyd Medical Center and a report on technological growth in the music industry from "Mama" Jan Smith.