Today is the last day to cast early votes at the Rome Civic Center, although two other advance voting precincts will remain open through Nov. 2.
The civic center on Jackson Hill is typically open for the final week but Floyd County Elections Board Chair Steve Miller said it is booked for other activities after today.
Early voting also is underway at the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The administration building also will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Miller said 1,260 people voted Monday, bringing the total of Floyd County voters to 6,331 for the first seven days of early voting.
That's surpassed the total number of voters — 5,892 — for the 17 days of early voting in the run-up to the last midterm election. More than 50 percent of those ballots were cast in the final week, according to elections officials.
Polls show the governor's race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp is virtually tied. A host of other contested statewide races also are on the ballot, from attorney general and secretary of state to Public Service Commission and state school superintendent.
All Georgia General Assembly seats also will be decided in the Nov. 6 general election. Floyd County's 25 precincts will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters have four locally contested races on the ballot.
All Floyd County voters will decide the County Commission Post 1 contest between incumbent Republican Rhonda Wallace and Democratic challenger Stephanie Wright.
The state Senate District 52 race between incumbent Republican Chuck Hufstetler and Democratic challenger Evan Ross also will be on every ballot. The district also includes parts of Chattooga, Gordon and Bartow counties.
And Floyd is in the 12-county Northwest Georgia congressional district where Democrat Steve Foster is trying to unseat incumbent Republican Tom Graves.
The state House District 14 seat also is being contested, with incumbent Republican Katie Dempsey being challenged by Democrat John Burnette II. The district covers the city of Rome and a large swath of the surrounding unincorporated area of Floyd County.
To check registration status, see sample ballots and get directions to local polling places, call the county elections office at 706-291-5167 or visit the Georgia My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.