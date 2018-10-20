More than 7 percent of Floyd County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 6 election, as polls show Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams in a tight race for the governorship.
“It looks like we’re going to have a good turnout,” Elections Board Chairman Steve Miller predicted.
Including absentee ballots that have already been returned, the first week of advance voting ended with 3,880 local votes on file, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office. There are 52,547 registered voters, putting the turnout rate at 7.3 percent so far.
In the last statewide non-presidential election, in 2014, Floyd County had 44,591 registered voters and a little less than half of them cast ballots.
This year, a number of precincts are registering relatively heavy interest a week into the voting.
In South Rome, 5.7 percent of the eligible voters have already weighed in. Just 11.5 percent showed up for the May 24 primary, when they split their votes nearly evenly for the Republican and Democrat candidates.
Turnout for the primaries was 21.63 percent countywide.
For the first week of advance voting in the upcoming general election, Mount Alto South, in the Burnett Ferry Road area, had the highest turnout rate, at 8.2 percent. North Rome, based at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill, was second, at 7.2 percent. Both are in the Rome city limits.
All six of the Rome city precincts made it into the top 10 for turnout so far.
In Town Rome, also at the Civic Center, 6 percent of the registered voters have already cast ballots. Turnout is 5.7 percent for the East Rome precinct, in the Floyd County Health Department on East 12th Street, and 5 percent at Mount Alto North — the area directly around Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
County precincts located farther from the early voting locations had lower turnout rates as of Friday.
Garden Lakes, which is near the church, has a 6 percent turnout and the Alto Park precinct based at the elementary school on Burnett Ferry Road, is at 6.5 percent.
Rounding out the top 10 precincts for activity are Etowah, near Etowah Park, at 4.4 percent and North Carolina, out in Coosa, at 3.7 percent.
Early voting continues through Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle.
The Rome Civic Center also will be open this Monday through Wednesday only, and all 25 precincts will be open on Election Day.
The Floyd County Elections Board also will open the Administration Building next weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is a state-mandated voting day and Oct. 28, next Sunday, will be an additional opportunity.