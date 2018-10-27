Today is the last weekend date in Floyd County to cast early votes in the Nov. 6 election.
The administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. in downtown Rome, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local residents are continuing to break turnout records during the advance voting period, which runs through Friday. Nearly 10,000 had either voted in person or by mail as of the close of the week — a showing that’s 280 percent higher than at the same time during the 2014 midterms.
Statewide, more than 1 million Georgians had voted, at a rate 173 percent higher than in 2014, according to GeorgiaVotes.com. The website uses a program that crunches county data submitted daily to the secretary of state.
Leaders of Floyd County’s political parties both say the turnout rate bodes well for their slate of candidates, which is topped by the tight gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.
“I’m encouraged by these numbers,” said Andy Garner, who chairs the Floyd County Republican Party. “Floyd County is deep red. Republicans generally poll more than 75 percent countywide, which means many of these voters are for Kemp and the GOP ticket. … I believe we may be on the verge of a red wave in Georgia.”
Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Ruth Demeter, however, said the turnout indicates new interest from previously unengaged voters.
“Typically, early voting is an indication of Democratic turnout. This state governor’s race has had national attention and I think people are eager to have their say,” Demeter said.
Democrats are scheduled to rally in Rome today for a “Souls to Polls” march, starting at 1:30 p.m. from their headquarters at 332 W. Third St.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama is a keynote speaker, joining Georgia lieutenant governor candidate Sarah Riggs Amico, secretary of state candidate John Barrow and other Democratic Party leaders. Voters are expected to head out to the county administration building about 2:30 p.m.
Old and new voters
Of the Floyd County voters who have already cast ballots, 31.2 percent didn’t vote at all in 2014 and another 31.2 percent waited until Election Day, according to the Georgia Votes data.
So far, 53 percent of the voters have been women, compared to 54 percent statewide, and 81.5 percent have been white. Statewide, 60 percent of the early voters have been white.
Older voters are continuing to make up the bulk of the electorate. In Floyd County, 43.6 percent of the early voters are age 65 and above, compared to an average of 38 percent for the state. And just 5.1 percent fall into the range of 18 to 29 locally, compared to 6.6 percent statewide.
Voters can cast ballots for one more week, Monday through Friday, at the administration building and Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All 25 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Garner said he thinks the strong economy and anger over the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are among the factors driving early voters.
Demeter said she thinks people are not satisfied with the concerns raised about having a secretary of state supervise his own election process.
See Monday’s Rome News-Tribune for interviews from state candidates, a list of all candidates and a review of state amendment questions.