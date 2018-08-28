Tumor Trooper Run/Walk presses on
For the last three years, staff members with Floyd Primary Care Dr. Sylvia Washington’s office have participated in the Tumor Trooper Run and Walk to support a young girl they have come to know well throughout her three-year battle with cancer.
After the death of Charlie Henderson in October 2016, his family, led by his mom, took on the responsibility of organizing the event their loved one had started to raise funds for children undergoing treatment for brain cancer like he was.
“They were just really overwhelmed,” said Ally Spears, the office coordinator for Washington, of Henderson’s family.
At the end of the event last year, the future of the race was unclear, Spears said. But with thoughts of 10-year-old Rachel Vallejo on their mind as she underwent treatment for a tumor which had metastasized from her brain to her spine, Washington and her office members saw to stepping in to ensure the longevity of the race.
"We really wanted to make sure for her that this is something that continues to happen," Spears said, especially considering the benefits Vallejo and her family have been provided by the Atlanta-based Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which is the recipient of the event’s proceeds.
The staff of Washington’s office has seen a lot of Vallejo and her family over the last three years, Spears said, and they have become attached to her throughout her fight with cancer. The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has played a huge role in helping Vallejo, she continued, like providing financial assistance and taking her and her family to a Rome Braves game.
But one of the most important things the foundation has done for her is making sure Vallejo does not feel alone by connecting her with kids going through a similar experience, Spears said.
Due to her recovery from radiation and chemotherapy last year, Vallejo was not able to run or walk. But she still attended the race and hit the course, being pushed in a large stroller.
This year, Spears and her co-workers are hoping Vallejo will be able to participate.
"She is doing so, so, so well now," she said.
Beyond this year’s race, Spears said the goal is to keep it going year after year and expand it into a larger community event people can rally around. In the meantime, as the new organizers realize the challenge of organizing the event, she said volunteers are needed for organizing before the event, such as race packet pickup at their office at 1501 Shorter Ave., as well as race day set-up. Anyone interested can email her at aspears@floyd.org.
The event will be held Oct. 6 at the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, 304 Russell Field Road. Check-in opens at 7 a.m., at which time those wishing to register the day of the race can do so. The 1-mile walk starts first, at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K run, at 8:30 a.m.
Awards will be given out for those in a number of age groups, ranging from those 10 and under to those 70 and older.
Registration can be completed online at team.curethekids.org/tumortrooper2018. The registration fee is $25 through Sept. 28. The fee goes to $30 from Sept. 29 up to race day. Phantom runners, for those who won’t be able to attend the event but still wish to support the cause, can register for $25, a fee which includes a T-shirt.