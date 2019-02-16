The yearly expo educates community members on trout fishing
John Rhyne, the president of the Coosa Valley chapter, handed Vivian Davis, the director of the Arrowhead Environmental Education Center, a check for $5,500 which she will use for caring for the over 50 animals at the center off Floyd Springs Road.
The money comes from the proceeds of the chili cook off, said Rhyne.
“It’s good for our sponsors to see where the money goes,” he said.
“It’s amazing they do this every year,” Davis said. “This is our entire operating expense budget.”
The Arrowhead Environmental Education Center educates Floyd County Schools’ students on conservation and environmental science through a special partnership. The center sits in a 337-acre Wildlife Management Area owned by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Trout Unlimited is more than a fishing club, Davis said, and this could be seen at Saturday’s Trout Expo. Expo members were on hand to talk to community members about conservation, swap fishing stories and, of course, show off their fly fishing skills.
Outside there were fly fishing demonstrations and a contest as well as a Big Cedar Creek RV and Outdoor Center booth. Inside, among the aquariums and terrariums, were tables full of fly fishing supplies and work stations. Trout Unlimited members worked with community members on making their own flies much like Gayle Fuller was doing with Lori Ivey. Fuller had been making flies with Ivey and others before he decided they needed to learn fishermen’s knots as well. Ivey told Fuller afterwards she was interested in joining Trout Unlimited and was going to go home and get the equipment to make her own flies.
There were also a number of door prizes up for grabs at Saturday’s Expo with a variety of fishing rods and tackle boxes being given away regularly. The big raffle item at the expo was a fishing kayak valued at $1,300 with tickets going for $10.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal, costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.