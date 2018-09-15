Trooper challenges non-golfers to fill his patrol car with toys as part of the 6th annual Charity Golf Classic to benefit Toys for Tots
Just because you don’t play golf isn't an excuse.
The sixth annual Charity Golf Classic to benefit Toys for Tots has been a success at raising money for kids in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk Counties but a few days ago Georgia State Patrol Tfc. Lee Bowden thought there was a limitation.
“Let’s get those who don’t play golf involved,” he said.
So he’s put out a challenge — he’s going to pull his patrol car up at Stonebridge Golf Course on Friday and, well, let him tell you.
“I’m going to take this patrol car and fill this bad boy up,” Bowden said.
Did I mention that patrol car is a full size SUV?
Even if you don’t want to drive all the way out to Stonebridge they’ll take donations of new, unwrapped toys at the GSP Post 38 at 3386 Martha Berry Highway. Then he’ll pile those toys up and see if he can fill the SUV.
Now if you do play golf, and not all of us do, the classic has an entry fee of $300 per team or $75 per person or $340 a team and $85 per person with Mulligans.
If you don’t know what a Mulligan is, and I had to look it up, it’s a second chance after you messed up the first one.
The registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the driving range will be open but the actual tournament begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start using the scramble/best ball format.
Breakfast and lunch are provided and a raffle will be held after the event.