At the end of this school year McHenry Primary will close its doors as a primary school for good, ending what some think may be the oldest county school in operation.
Those who are wanting to take a trip down memory lane will get their chance on Sunday during the McHenry Primary School celebration hosted at 100 McHenry Drive from 2-4 p.m.
Current principal of the school, Brig Larry, said the event will be very laid back and offers past students and teachers the chance to reconnect. The entire school will be open for the community to walk through, however the individual classrooms will be locked, she said.
There will be an autograph wall in the lunchroom and former school librarian Tony Pope will be set up in the Media Center with his collection of historical findings on the over 120-years-old school.
Pope says the original site of McHenry is debated, however it is recognized that the school was founded by Mary F. Brown McHenry, also known as Mamie. She founded a school for the Mobley Park community in 1896. The school was originally called the Mobley Park Elementary School and changed the name in 1907.
Pope has collected enough history on the school to write a book about it which he was hoping to have complete before the school closed. Pope's collection of historical documents on the school include newspaper clippings from the school's newspaper dated as far back as the 40's. The school operated as a junior high school and eventually had its own graduating high school class in 1940. Pope said several other area schools did not have senior classes, such as Johnson, Pepperell and even Rome High School, and bused their students to McHenry for a period of time.
In 1949 a Rome News-Tribune article reported a demonstration of about 100 high school students in front of the county schools' office. The demonstration came after what Pope documented as a heated exchange between the superintendent at the time, John C. Warr, and McHenry Principal J. Battle Hall. In 1951 the school was downsized to a junior high school. In 1972 construction of a new building began which is still in use by the school.
In 1978 the school had a sixth grade, however by 1984 the school only went as high as the fifth grade. In 1998 Pepperell Elementary School absorbed the fourth and fifth grade programs at McHreny, with third grade following in 2014. The final chapter of McHenry ends this year when the remaining pre-k through second grade students and staff will be taken over by Pepperell Primary. The building itself will be used by Pepperell Middle students while their new school is being built.
Pope will have more history, photos and lists of former students and staff available at the McHenry Primary School celebration on Sunday. Pope's collection of history started with school secretary Ellen Bennett, who passed it along to him. Dates used in this article come from a timeline provided by Pope.