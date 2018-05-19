Trion gets first big industry in more than 160 years
"This is new territory for us," Stansell said.
A second reason the announcement Friday is a big deal for the community is that it represents the first firm to locate in the town's 170-acre industrial park, off U.S. 27 North. Stansell said land for the park was purchased more than two decades ago but only recently, during the term of his predecessor Johnny Ingle, did the city start to invest in infrastructure to build out the park and make it attractive to potential tenants.
"We've tried to add to that foundation," Stansell said. Trion Public Works Director Eddie Willingham explained Trion has been doing some kind of work in the industrial park for the past six years.
The deal with Dixie Color has been in the works for well over a year, according to Mayor Stansell.
"It seems like a lifetime," he said.
The new spin-off company from Dixie Color will be known as Dixie Specialty Fibers. Co-owner Lee Starks said when the plant opens during the first quarter of 2019, it will have approximately 58 employees and plans to reach the 100 employee threshold within three to five years. Jobs at the new plant will include everything from production personnel to equipment technicians and administrative support positions.
A formal groundbreaking ceremony is slated for sometime in the next couple of weeks, but Starks said serious site work would begin May 29. The company ordered all new production equipment from Germany and it is scheduled for installation around Dec. 1.
"There is about a 90-day ramp up period and we hope to be producing material by no later than March 1, probably mid February," Starks said.
The new plant in Trion is expected to assist with the development of microfibers that are used in the production of bath mats, carpet and area rugs.
"90 percent of our capacity will go into bath and area rugs," Starks said.
Starks said the new plant would encompass approximately 106,000-square feet.
Mayor Stansell also said that he has a signed contract with a solar energy producer who plans to build a new solar farm on 13 acres in the new industrial park, but was not aware of a specific timetable for that project.