Not always.
For many people they are experiencing strong feelings of grief, loneliness, isolation, personal loss or unmet expectations. It can be the hardest time of the year, the saddest time of the year; the most terrible time of the year.
Traditionally called the Service of Longest Night, Trinity United Methodist Church opens its doors on an evening just before Christmas for people who need a place of solace and peace. It is held annually as a way to acknowledge the grief and sadness individuals experience in the midst of a season full of get-togethers, extravagant gifts and expectations of holiday cheer.
This year, the service is being held on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the main sanctuary at 606 Turner McCall Blvd. The service is being called a “Blue Christmas” service.
“Christmas can be an emotionally charged experience for people, often because of high expectations based on memories — some good and some bad — and cultural norms,” said Rev. Nanci Hicks, the head pastor at Trinity. “Sometimes people who have had one or more experiences of change can feel less than the anticipated joy of the season. These life changes can include any kind of loss, a move or a job change, a chronic illness, death of a loved one, an empty nest or any other transition.”
Teresa Metzger heard of the service at Trinity a couple of years ago, just after she lost her mom to cancer. Her mother was her best friend and her mom had spent the 10 previous years living with her.
“The last thing I wanted to think about … was the celebration of a holiday or even the thought of ‘the Longest Night,’” Metzger said. “Hadn’t I just spent a month or more of the longest nights grieving? For some reason, I had such a strong feeling that I really needed to be at Trinity that night. It was almost like I was pushed out the door, into my car, directly to the church parking lot.”
Metzger did not know what to expect. But she knew what she was hoping for.
“I had my evening planned out,” she said. “My plan was to walk into this church that I had never been to, find a quiet pew in the back of the church – and find a box of tissue that would be close by. I planned to sit there – listen, learn – and let my heart start to heal. Thankfully, my God had different plans.”
Metzger immediately saw people she had known for years all around her. Instead of being alone and unnoticed, she was surrounded by dear friends. She found that first glimmer of hope.
“God wanted me surrounded in love. …” she said. “I walked into the service scared, afraid and alone. I was drawn to this service for a reason. I was able to walk out with the feeling of being surrounded in love. I credit this evening to my first night of healing.”
Normally the service takes place on Dec. 21, the night of the winter solstice. There are more hours of darkness on this day than any other day of the year. However, this year the winter solstice falls on a Friday night, and the organizers of the service felt Thursday, Dec. 20 would interfere less with people’s weekend holiday and travel plans.
The service is open to the entire community.
“Our hope is to offer a safe place to grieve and remember without judgment and to offer hope for God’s healing and hope,” Hicks said.
The simple format of the service includes scripture readings, hymns and communion.
“A particularly poignant part of the service is a candle lighting opportunity,” Hicks said. Here, people have an opportunity to light a candle as a way to recognize sadness or grief.
Metzger encourages individuals who are having a difficult time during this holiday season to consider going to the service on Dec. 20 — even if it is hard for them to admit they are experiencing difficulties.
“Holidays are happy times,” she said. “People are happy. Kids are happy. There is magic in the air. People who are grieving do not want to be a burden. A grieving heart has a very hard time finding magic in the air.”
“It’s really OK to hurt,” Metzger said. “Just know you do not have to hurt alone. Take this opportunity to surround yourself in love. You will be so grateful that you did.”