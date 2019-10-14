Pumpkins have arrived at Trinity United Methodist Church, marking the official start of Halloween season in Rome.
The annual Great Pumpkin Patch at 606 Turner McCall Blvd. has been a fixture – and a church youth fundraiser – for more than two decades.
"We have pumpkins from $1 to $40 or $50, if you want a really big one; from the little bitties on up," said Kristen Vardy, a youth parent volunteer.
The patch will be open through Oct. 31 from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. A perennial favorite, Debbie Lewis, will be back for storytelling on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The stories are geared to young children and won't be scary, Vardy said.
In addition to thousands of traditional orange pumpkins, the sale features a rainbow variety of harvest gourds.
"There are crazy colors, crazy textures, swan gourds ...," Vardy said.
New this year, the speckled swan gourds are colored like watermelons but have fat bodies and long curved necks that mimic the shape of swans. They run $8 a piece.
Also new is the peanut butter pumpkin fudge, at $5 a batch. It joins homemade pumpkin bread – $4 for the small loaf, $7 for the large – in the tiny "extras" shop. Carving kits will be in soon.
Another change is the start date of the sale, which previously ran the whole month of October. A second shipment would have been due about now, but Vardy said they decided to open mid-month instead because of the heat.
And, for the first time, the church has more off-site field trips scheduled than class outings at the patch.
"I guess it's easier for them this way," Vardy said. "We take pumpkins and a carver with us and do story time and sing songs."
Day cares and other schools interested in scheduling a field trip can call the church office at 706-291-0033.
The patch will be open rain or shine. Cash, checks, debit and credit cards are accepted along with Google Pay and Apple Pay.
"Even if you don't want to buy a pumpkin, come on by and take pictures. It's local and close by," Vardy said.