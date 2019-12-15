The song “Blue Christmas” fills the airwaves during this time of year, a staple of the Christmas season. But for many people, feeling blue is a constant staple of their own personal Christmas season.
Many factors contribute to sadness and depression during the holiday and for those who experience these struggles, Trinity United Methodist Church opens its doors to the community for a special service to help those whose spirits are not so merry or bright.
This year’s “Blue Christmas” service is Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s main sanctuary at 600 Turner McCall Blvd. It is a casual and intimate environment.
“I think meeting needs in our community is important, and this is one way we can do that. …” said Nanci Hicks, head pastor at Trinity. “This service is somber, but it’s not sad. It’s for anyone who has experienced any kind of loss or difficult life change and needs a safe place to sit in that experience. Some people may experience peace or a renewed strength. Others may be on a journey toward spiritual healing, and this is a helpful oasis along that journey.”
The service has an order to it that mixes words and song, in an acknowledgment of people’s sadness.
“Ritual is a good way to order thoughts and feelings that may seem out of control,” Hicks said. “There will be appropriate music, time for individual prayer, a candle lighting service to honor the memory of a loved one or to commemorate any other kind of loss. Participants will receive communion. Our hope is that people will find comfort, a sense of peace and a safe, non-judgmental place.”
Assisting in the service will be members of the church’s Stephen Ministry team. The Stephen Ministry has several lay ministers who are trained in helping those with emotional and spiritual needs find support.
Hicks said that while many people often find a way to reframe their emotions and perspective at the holidays by focusing on other people and doing things for other people, this is not always possible.
“Sometimes, though, deeper issues need an impartial listener,” Hicks said. “Trinity UMC has a Stephen Ministry made up of people trained to come alongside and listen without judgment to individuals who need an impartial and non-anxious presence in their life. We are pleased to offer this opportunity for care to individuals in our community.”
Stephen ministers, as well as staff members from the church, will be available to speak with people after the service if they need or want one-on-one time with someone.
“We hope that people will experience a time when they can confront their pain in the midst of the world’s celebration,” said Carol Willis, leader of the Stephen Ministry group at Trinity. “We hope people will leave with a sense of hope, peace and joy.”
Willis noted that anyone from the community is invited. The service is not just for church members.
“All are invited,” she said. “There will be a nursery for young children. This service is open to teenagers but [is] not appropriate for young children.”
Hicks said she hopes that people who attend leave with “a renewed sense of peace and a pathway for joy to enter their lives.”
“The service doesn’t claim to take away all sadness,” she said. “It does provide away to order grief and chaos. It can be used as a beginning point for healing and a safe harbor in a sometimes chaotic world.”
More information about the Blue Christmas service is available from Trinity United Methodist by calling 706-291-0033.