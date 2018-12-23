Monday (Christmas Eve) is the final night to see the live nativity scene at Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Blvd. in Rome. Church members portray the Holy Family and visitors on the night of Christ's birth from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- $15,000 bond granted for teen accused of Cottis Inn shooting
- Woman rescued after vehicle goes in Etowah River
- Calhoun Fire Chief put on administrative leave indefinitely
- Apartment building residents evicted 4 days before Christmas
- Taco Bell moves forward with construction; reopening still a long way off
- Floyd County Jail arrest report, Monday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m.
- Two-vehicle wreck with injuries sends drivers to FMC
- Ringgold woman arrested for threatening to kill her father
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Coosa duo inks with D1 programs during early signing period
- Rome police issue statement regarding photos circulating on Facebook