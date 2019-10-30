Rain forecast for today isn't going to dampen the fun for trick-or-treaters, although one of the big free community events has been moved from its original location.
Truck or Treat, usually held at Ridge Ferry Park, will instead be indoors -- at the Thornton Recreation Center at 102 N. Floyd Park Road in Armuchee.
The event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
"We will have two inflatables, music, costume contests and multiple people handing out candy, along with a full concession stand," said Jim Alred, recreation services manager for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.
Costume judging will take place according to groups: at 5:45 p.m. for children age 5 and younger; at 6 p.m. for ages 6 to 10; and at 6:15 p.m. for ages 11 and older.
There's also a 6:30 p.m. contest for parties of three or more people and a 6:45 p.m. judging for family costumes.
Trick or Treat on Broad in downtown Rome will go on as planned, according to Amanda Carter, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.
Participating merchants will be handing out candy between 3 and 5 p.m., and many of the shop employees will be costumed as well.
Cave Spring Trick or Treat also is unchanged.
There was some talk of moving it, the city's DDA Executive Director Sandra Lindsey said, but the forecast is looking a little better than it did.
"Councilwoman Nellie McCain finally called it. She said the rain's supposed to let up in the evening and people are going to be coming out anyway," Lindsey said.
The National Weather Service is predicting a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms early Thursday morning and a 90% chance of rain. But it tapers off to potential rounds of moderate rainfall through the afternoon, with the chance of showers dropping to 30% at night.
Temperatures, however, will be chilly. The NWS is expecting a high in the low 70s by 11 a.m., but the rest of the day will be in the mid-50s, dipping to as low as 35 at night.
Lindsey said the Cave Spring Trick or Treat "is always a big deal."
"The police block off five residential streets downtown so it's a safe environment, and there's tons and tons of candy," she said.
The candy is a community effort, Lindsey explained. Not everyone in the target area is able to afford treats for the 1,000 or so kids who typically show up -- so the DDA contributes money and the Activities Committee collects donations for weeks in advance. Churches also turn out.
Lindsey said there's no set time frame. Kids start coming out as early as 4:30 p.m. -- "But it's probably going to still be too rainy then" -- and it runs until the candy's gone, usually about 8 or 8:30 p.m.
A community event is also planned in Silver Creek.
Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church will host Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on their grounds at 702 Pleasant Valley Road.
Inflatables, music, hotdogs and plenty of candy are scheduled. A Facebook post notes that if it's raining they'll set up in the Awana Game Room, minus the inflatables.