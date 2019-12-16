The argument began over a game of horseshoes, then devolved into what was going to be a boxing match between two men -- one 74 and the other 46 years old.
But when Johnny Lewis Price turned to go to his car to buy boxing gloves, prosecutors said, he was gunned down by Wallace Chambers Jr.
Chambers, 46, turned himself in to police a few days later on felony murder and aggravated assault charges. His attorney said Monday, as the trial began in Floyd Count Superior Court, that Chambers had been threatened several times by the much older man.
Ross Hamrick, a lawyer for Chambers, said the shooting was in self defense. Hamrick told the jury Price had a loaded gun in his truck and had threatened Chambers multiple times that day.
Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin said the two men had disliked each other for almost a decade and the shooting was intentional.
According to witness accounts, the two men were at a get-together with friends and neighbors on Hardy Avenue. Witnesses testified Chambers had money on a game of horseshoes and Price kept interrupting the game and the two began arguing.
That argument turned into a challenge of a boxing match, each man saying they'd knock the other man out. They went their separate ways to look for gloves -- and when they both came back empty-handed, Price said he would go buy gloves. As he turned to go to his truck, Martin said, that's when Chambers shot him.
Price did have a firearm in his truck, Rome police detective Kyle York testified. The handgun was unloaded, although there was a loaded magazine in a plastic bag. A witness stated Price had told Chambers earlier in the day "I've got something for you, but I'm not going to use it."
According to Hamrick, Chambers believed Price was going to his car to get a gun. Believing he was about to be shot, Hamrick said, Chambers shot Price four times, hitting him in the back twice.
A witness, James Hanes, told police that Chambers stood over Price's body after he fell and shot him "several" more times. During the trial, Hanes said he didn't remember making that statement to police.
The trial will continue Tuesday morning in Judge Kay Ann Wetherington's courtroom.