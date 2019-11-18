The trial of Demontra Sharod Lucear -- the final defendant of seven indicted on conspiracy to steal firearms from federal gun dealers -- continues today in U.S. District Court in Rome.
In her opening statement Monday, Nov. 17, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Keen gave a brief summary of evidence she believes will prove that Lucear conspired to commit several burglaries. She also said she intends to prove he took an active role in the burglaries, specifically one that took place on Nov. 4, 2015, in Warner Robbins.
Rome attorney Chris Twyman is defending Lucear in court. He said that while Lucear might have participated in the burglaries, he did not enter that store that night. Twyman went on to state that the question is how, and to what extent, Lucear was involved.
Authorities contend that Lucear was part of a seven-member crew that participated in a series of burglaries between October 2015 and December 2015. A total of 10 gun store burglaries took place during this time, including the one at Clyde Armor in Warner Robins.
Keen said 24 guns, two cash boxes and $300 from the cash registers were stolen from Clyde Armor on the night of Nov. 4, 2015. The burglars also caused $4,000 in property damages to the store.
The other six members of the crew have already been tried, leaving Lucear as the final defendant in the case. Some of the members made plea deals with the government in favor of more lenient sentences.