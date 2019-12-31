From movies coming to film in Rome to restaurant openings, new ordinances and police activity, it seems like there is always something going on in Floyd County.
Throughout this past week we've reviewed many of what we feel at the Rome News-Tribune were the most important stories of 2019, but our readers also have their own way of showing what news interests them the most: through their clicks.
Here’s the list of the headlines that got the most attention online from Rome News-Tribune readers this year.
Shootings in Rockmart result in 4 deaths -- 174,767 views
Daylon Gamble is accused of the shooting deaths of four people in Rockmart in January 2019. A series of stories cover not only the shootings but also his chase and eventual capture in Indianapolis, Indiana, days after the shootings. He was brought back to Polk County and now faces the death penalty.
Demolition of Kmart site, Ledbetter tax allocation district negotiations -- 35,590 views
This story, beginning with the announcement of the demolition of the Kmart site on Hicks Drive in May, repeatedly showed its face in the top stories for 2019. The planned redevelopment, along with another concerning a tax allocation district approved by the city, kept viewers interested.
Floyd County police arrest 10 locally in multi state child sex sting -- 35,018 views
Several men traveled to Floyd County with intentions of meeting a minor to commit acts of child molestation or rape during a sting titled Operation Southern Impact III, according to Capt. Ojilvia Lom with the Floyd County Police Department. Local police partnered with agencies in eight southern states and arrested several locally.
Gordon County man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before, September -- 26,614 views
Dwight Juliuse Jones, arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Krystal Jones, on Sept. 12, had previously been arrested in a domestic violence situation the previous week and was wanted in relation to an event that occurred hours before.
Murder-suicide in Rossville, October -- 22,448 views
Two people were dead following a domestic dispute that culminated in a murder-suicide on Clara Lee Drive in Rossville. According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, the incident stemmed from a history of domestic issues between 51-year-old Sharon Kathleen “Kitty” Kell and 51-year-old David Bryan White. White fatally shot Kell in her driveway before turning the gun on himself.
Filming of Jon Stewart's "Irresistible" in Rockmart, May -- 19,430 views
Film crews took over downtown Rockmart in May for the filming of Jon Stewart's "Irresistible" this year. The film also brought many celebrity sightings in Rome as many of the actors and other notables stayed in Floyd County and were seen in downtown establishments.
'Whatever needs to be done is done:' Judge sentences man to life in prison on child molestation charges, October -- 18,416 views
A Floyd County man was sentenced to life in prison on 27 charges including multiple counts of child molestation, aggravated sodomy and rape. After weighing testimony from the three victims of 33-year-old Stephen Jeremy Chatman, Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach sentenced him to seven life sentences and 225 years, all to run concurrently.
Woman receives life sentence on recidivist meth conviction, June -- 18,197 views
A Rome woman with three previous methamphetamine-related convictions was sentenced to life on a meth trafficking charge in June. Floyd County Superior Court Judge Kay Ann Wetherington sentenced 34-year-old Amanda Jean Nails to the life term on probation and to serve 25 years in prison.
There were many stories unrelated to crime that garnered a considerable number of clicks this year, such as the official closure of Plant Hammond as well as coverage of how housing voucher recipients would fare if the partial government shutdown in January continued. Here are a couple of standouts that are certainly worth mentioning:
After deciding she couldn't leave anyone out, Anna K. Davie principal decides to get coats for all her students, Dec. 20 -- 15,941 views
This story is one this year that's truly worth highlighting. It's about Anna K. Davie Elementary's principal, Felisha Jackson, who noticed students without coats arriving for school during frigid weather. Her stepping up to help warmed some hearts, and certainly those students.
Honorable mention: Oftentimes we'll see an odd story get picked up nationally and this year was no different. An Associated Press story about the architectural elements of Bob Hope's home in Palm Springs, California, published in June brought in a whopping 96,417 views this year to the Rome News-Tribune website.