Trees and power lines don’t mix
Georgia Power has more than 50,000 miles of overhead transmission lines across the state and does tree trimming over 28 percent of the lines each year.
Maske took members of the civic club through the utility's Storm Emergency Restoration Procedures, which always start with getting emergency facilities, such as hospitals, 911 centers, water treatment plants and similar facilities that are critical to public welfare.
After emergency centers are brought back on line, Georgia Power looks to the hardest hit areas, then moves to areas where the most customers are impacted.
Maske said that when Hurricane Irma came on shore in Georgia last summer it was the first time that he could recall that all 159 counties in Georgia were declared to be in a state of emergency.
All the best projections leading up to the storm prompted Maske to stage emergency response personnel in Macon so that they could get to South Georgia quicker.
"One of the biggest losses in efficiency and productivity that we have is travel time," Maske said. As it turned out, parts of Northeast Georgia may have been the hardest hit by Irma. "We adjust with each storm to get better and better," said Maske.
After Irma, 1.6 million of Georgia Power's 2.5 million customers were without power at some point during the storm. Utility crews responded to 24,000 specific problems and had to replace 1,700 broken power poles.
During the run-up to the storm, Maske said he reached out to utilities across 28 states and into Canada to make arrangements to help restore power across the state.
Mark Bell, distribution manager for Georgia Power in Rome, said the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is typically used as a staging area in the event of an anticipated major emergency in the greater Rome area.
Responding to a question about cyber-security, Maske said Georgia Power's IT security group works regularly and has a group that is always trying to hack into the grid in an effort to make it stronger.
"We've got outside groups that we hire to come in and look at cyber-security as well, and then we've got a plan. As with anything else I don't think you can make anything foolproof so we have that plan," Maske said.
The utility does have the capacity to stop all remote control of the system and operate the grid manually.