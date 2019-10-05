“You usually look for something out of place,” Zack Panitzke explained as he and Becky Stephenson combed the far end of the Rome News-Tribune parking lot for a geocache.
The pair from northern Virginia were apart of “Message in a Bottle,” the Going Caching 2019 event Rome hosted over the weekend. The event had different levels Panitzke said, and if participants opted to be patrons of the event they were given additional clues which led them to the newspaper parking lot as well as other locations.
Richard Villanueva, who helped assemble the events escape room, said the downtown businesses even got involved for the event and allowed items to be hidden near their store fronts. Participants for the event were given the opportunity to register for one of seven different pirate crews: Sea Devil, Crustacean, Cosa Nostra, Racketeer, Soggy Bottom, Epidemic and Bel Air, which will compete for the Most Fearsome Ship by finding the most caches, solving the most riddles and challenges for points.
Geocaching is essentially a big outdoor scavenger hunt, Amee Trust of Oakcoins and Geoswag, a Utah-based business, said. Goecaches can be hidden anywhere and the GPS coordinates are put on a website for others to find. Once the item for the cache is found, the geocacher takes an item and leaves another behind. Some items, like the ones sold by Oakcoins, have tracking numbers on them so after participants leave their item behind they can track it to see where it ends up.
“It’s really cool to see it go to another state or sometimes to another country,” she said.
Geocachers clues led them to the stage at Ridge Ferry Park where groups were split up and taken back to jail cells behind a wooden town built during the past week. The other half of their group were brought into a room adjacent to the jail cell and were charged with getting their fellow mutineers out.
The room was equipped with pressure plates and human conductivity circuits which were activated when the geocachers worked together to unlock secret doors. In one instance, participants held hands and connected a circuit across the room which opened a hidden panel. Villanueva said this technology harnesses the small amount of natural electricity in the human body to activate a circuit in the room.
Following the day-long activities, the treasure hunters donned their best pirate ensemble and attended a costume ball at the Forum River Center on Saturday evening.