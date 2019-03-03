Construction could start as early as this spring on a train-viewing station in Lindale aimed at attracting “railfans” from around the region.
“It will double as a trailhead for the Lindale Trail,” County Manager Jamie McCord told the Floyd County Commission.
The board approved last week a $2,200 contract with local architect Robert Noble to draw up construction documents for the structure.
McCord said he expects to do at least 90 percent of the work in-house with inmate labor, although a few specialized sections may be contracted out. Joe Silva, owner of the Lindale mill, has offered to donate some of the bricks for the project.
“We’re ready to get going,” McCord said.
Plans for a viewing platform date to 2017, when Public Works Director Michael Skeen and Special Projects Bruce Ivey started investigating the concept.
The small Southwest Georgia community of Folkston gets about 60 trains a day. They built a covered viewing platform in 2001, including a scanner so visitors could listen to the engineers, and it’s now a destination for hobbyists — railfans — who track and photograph trains running across the country. The city also hosts an annual train festival.
Lindale already is a popular train-viewing site and the county owns property by the tracks at First Street and Maple Road, where the station will be built.
A bonus is the planned extension of the Silver Creek Trail, which will run along an abandoned Norfolk Southern rail line from the Floyd County Health Department in Rome to the rail viewing site. The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains a $1.18 million earmark for the project.
Collections for the new SPLOST start April 1, although it will likely be several years before work starts on the trail. An estimate $450,000 will go to buy the abandoned line and the rest is slated for engineering and construction.
Silva and his wife also won a special-use permit from the county last year to market the old mill site for special events ranging from weddings to movie shoots. They’re restoring the grounds with an eye to hosting outdoor concerts there as well.