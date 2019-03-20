5:00 p.m. after emergency personnel walked the train tracks behind Kroger and towards Goodwill the search for a man who was reportedly hit by a train around 4:30 was called off. According to the trains conductor who reviewed video surveillance of the incident, the man who was hit by the train flipped over before getting up and walking away. Rome City police LT. Brandon Pledger said they could not find any sign of a body or impact along the tracks.
4:47 p.m. a train which was blocking Second Avenue at Riverbend Drive is being moved and first responders still haven't been able to find a man who was reportedly struck by the train.
According to 911 traffic and police on the scene, the conductor reported the train hit a man. They're reporting the man may have flipped after being struck and possibly walked away from the area.
4:37 p.m. a train is stopped at Second Avenue and Riverbend Drive after a man was reportedly hit by a train near that intersection. First responders are on the scene and attempting to find the pedestrian.