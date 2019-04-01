Rome Public Works crews started repairs to the Heritage Riverways Trail behind Chieftain Museum on Monday.
It has been four months since a low section of the trail behind the museum washed out following heavy rains that brought the Oostanaula River out of its banks.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said the level of the river has been elevated most of the winter and it has simply not been safe enough to bring in the heavy equipment necessary to back fill the wash out with concrete as well as construction debris stored at the city Water Department yard then pack it sufficiently to try to get the trail open.
“We’re about a third of the way done with the fill,” Jenkins said late Monday afternoon. “Hopefully we’ll have have all the fill work done by the end of the week.”
He said once the concrete work is done, crews will spread river sand and dirt to fill in the gaps, then plant dome grass and bushes to help hold the soil together.
“We may be able to have the trail open again in about two weeks,” Jenkins said. All of the work is being done under the watchful eye of Brian Roberts, the city’s environmental compliance officer.
Trail users have had to detour along Riverside park from the edge of the Chieftains museum property across from the Georgia Department of Labor office out to Fuddruckers where there is an approach trial that takes hikers and bikers out to the river trail.
Jenkins said that the ultimate fix to the problem may involve relocation of the trail back away from the riverbank closer to the museum. He’s not had the chance yet to speak with representatives of the Junior Service League which owns the museum about obtaining additional right of way for the trail to be rerouted.
The December washout is at least the third along the trail that meanders along with Oostanaula River north of the city of Rome’s water intake station
Two sections of the trail in the northern section of Ridge Ferry Park have experienced previous wash outs, the most recent in December 2015. Repairs made following both of those high water periods have managed to hold up through recent years and additional high water periods.