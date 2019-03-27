Starting Thursday drivers heading towards Broad Street via Riverside Parkway will notice the left two lanes will now only turn east onto Turner McCall Boulevard with only one now proceeding through the light at that intersection.
According to Mohamed Arafa, district communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project is intended to enhance safety and improve the flow of traffic at this location in Rome.
Striped hatching will be used to remove the second receiving lane on the southern leg on Riverside Parkway in order to line up traffic lanes. This will shorten the turning lane into the Rome-Floyd County Library. The GDOT will also be extending the stop lines on both sides of Turner McCall Boulevard.
The City of Rome posted on their Facebook page that along with the traffic changes the GDOT will also change the traffic signals to reflect these lane changes and will add a flashing yellow yield light in the signal cycle on Turner McCall Boulevard for traffic making a left turn.
According to Arafa, A Notice to Proceed has been given to the contractor, but he said he does not think they have the striping work scheduled yet. Drivers may see some signs of work at that location Thursday or next week with workers beginning staging at the intersection.
To recap, starting Thursday drivers wishing to turn left onto Turner McCall Boulevard from Riverside Parkway can use the two left lanes while traffic wishing to go straight through the light must stay in the second to right lane. The far right lane will continue to be used for right hand turns onto Turner McCall Boulevard. New light cycles will also be in affect as early as Thursday.