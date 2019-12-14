Inayah Wallace was ready to stand in the 30 degree weather on Saturday to get her young daughter, Natheory, gifts to put under the Christmas tree. Thankfully, she was able to attend the Toys for Tots giveaway at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. She came with a few family members.
“I work in fast food,” Wallace said. “I think it’s important for families who are less fortunate and make sure the kids enjoy Christmas.”
She’s hoping that she can get some toys that her daughter can have fun with while also learning.
“With bills and childcare expenses, it’s not enough to cover everything,” Wallace said.
Linda Hatcher, the Toys for Tots coordinator for the Northwest Georgia area said Toys for Tots in Rome -- along with other programs in the Floyd County area -- serves close to 3,000 people every year. That’s equivalent to 770 families.
According to Rome's Toys for Tots page, over 11,000 toys were donated in 2018. It’s enough to need all volunteers on deck to direct traffic. Along with community volunteers, the Junior ROTC program from Rome High School joined in to help to take gifts to cars.
“They come every year,” said Hatcher. “We have the Young Marines and members of the Exchange Club members of Rome to volunteer. We have people that can’t walk who are volunteers. We have dynamite volunteers."
Hatcher emphasized that not everyone’s need looks the same since everyone has their own personal obstacles.
“This is extremely important,” said Hatcher. “Some people don’t have jobs. Some people have tragedies. We’ve served several people who had fires who wouldn't have been able to get their kids Christmas otherwise.”
She also said that sometimes, people are sick and might need to spend the money on treatments to get back to normal health.
The need also is not only during the holiday season, which is why Toys for Tots is a year-round program.
“If anyone feels like throwing a party, and don’t want gifts, you can turn it into a Toys for Tots party,” said Thatcher. This means that anyone can turn their birthday party into a fundraiser for Toys for Tots. One time, a child in Rome raised 300 dollars for Toys for Tots, according to Thatcher.
To donate toys, people can call Linda Hatcher at 706-506-4635. People who are interested in donating money should go to ToysForTots.org, click on "Find Your Local Campaign," and select "Floyd County."