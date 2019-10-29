Early Tuesday morning, Floyd Medical EMS vehicles arrived at businesses all around Floyd County to help distribute Toys for Tots boxes.
The Rome Exchange Club has been in charge of the Toys for Tots program since 2012, when they took it over from the Marine Corps League. Since then, they have partnered with over 200 businesses to collect toys, stocking stuffers and books for 2,000 local children. On average, the Exchange Club collects around 6,000 to 7,000 toys a year.
The boxes were delivered by Floyd Medical EMS vehicles on Tuesday and will be open for toy donations for the next six weeks. The Exchange Club will be collecting the boxes starting on Dec. 6 and continuing on Dec. 9 and 10. Businesses such as Dollar General, Publix, Georgia Power, Harbin Clinic and several car dealerships are among the participants.
For businesses interested in participating, registration will be held at the Wilder Center at First United Methodist Church Nov. 4-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Linda Hatcher at 706-506-4635 or email rometoys@gmail.com.