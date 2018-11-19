A 43,500 square foot manufacturing building located in the Gateway Industrial Park has been sold to the owner of a toy distributor, according to a release.
The building, located at 1900 Parrish Drive, is the current home to Sunrise Freight Protection. That business will remain in the building and share the facility with Cortex Toys, LLC, owned by Dr. John Cowan, the property’s new owner. Cortex will set up shop in a 9,900 square foot section of warehouse space.
Listed in late September by Toles, Temple & Wright, the building was under contract around two weeks later with the sale closing on Nov. 14.
According to the listing agent Craig McDaniel, there is a limited availability of buildings in Rome and Floyd County that are suitable for light to heavy manufacturing purposes.
“There are probably less than half a dozen spaces that can be used for manufacturing or warehousing,” McDaniel said.