A special committee, which includes representatives from various Rome and Floyd County public safety agencies, now has the authority to determine whether or not a special event can be held in spite of less than optimal circumstances. Members of the Rome Office of Tourism board of directors have been briefed this week on all aspects of special event protocols now in place.
Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission, said the 17-page standard operating procedures manual outlines everything from how to initially get a permit for an event to who can make the call as to whether or not conditions are safe enough to continue to hold the event.
"We're not trying to stifle recreation. We just want to make sure it is safe," Hortman said.
Several public safety officials reported the community was very lucky a year ago that no one was hurt when an effort to break the record for the longest river float on June 2 went on in spite of extremely high, fast water in the rivers. Numerous rescue boats, including the Roman Holiday, were used to snag floaters, inner tubes and belongings out of the swift flowing water. Organizers later admitted that it was the wrong call to try to hold the event.
Lisa Smith, the executive director of the Office of Tourism, said the SOP manual actually got started in conjunction with the Tour de Georgia.
"In the event of any kind of crisis there has to be a plan (to react) before the event," Smith said.
"It creates a better awareness of what is going on," said Rome-Floyd County Fire Department Division Chief Brad Roberson. "If it's an event that may concern life safety, we want to know about it."
"It's all about resource allocation," said Major Rodney Bailey with the Rome Police Department. His office issued more than 50 special event permits last year.
"This is all done with the intent of ensuring public safety."
Major Carl Lively with the Floyd County Police told the tourism officials that perhaps the best thing to come out of the SOP manual is that people with little or no experience at putting on large events can be brought up to speed in advance with respect to what is needed to make sure the event goes off as smoothly as possible.
Connie Sams, a tourism board member, Downtown Development board member and co-owner of River Dog Outpost and Paddle Co., said that safety is so important, not just from the event promoters point of view, but for Rome and Floyd County as a whole.
"We have a brand to protect," Sams said. "If an event has a catastrophic result on our waterway, people aren't going to say it was this group or that group that did it. It happened in Rome, it happened on our rivers and it will have negative affects for our city and paddle sports in general."
Through the month of February, the tourism office is reporting that visitors have had a $1,066,195 direct economic impact on Rome and Floyd County, an increase of 8.8 percent over the first two months of 2018. Sports-related tourism has accounted for more than $851,000 in contributions to the local economy.
Gift shop sales are up 12.2 percent this year compared to a year ago.