Tourism leaders opt out of making recommendations on smoking ban
Gena Agnew of Breatheasy Rome told the Office of Tourism board she felt it was important for city officials to hear input from both the Downtown Development Authority as well as the Office of Tourism on the issue.
"This whole issue is about change," said Bob Blumberg, chairman of the DDA. "Change is difficult in Rome. The best way to do it is some sort of compromise."
The compromise suggested by the tourism board was a ban on smoking on Broad Street with an allowance for smokers on the East First Street and Tribune Street backside of Broad Street buildings.
Dr. J.C. Abdou reminded the group that employees who just step out on the sidewalk at the rear of the Broad Street buildings were also in violation of the law which prohibits smoking within 25 feet of a public entrance to a building that is designated as smoke-free.
Gay Nichols, general manager of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, said if people in the 200 block stepped out and got far enough away from their own businesses to meet the law that they would be on Hawthorn property.
Abdou explained that as a private business, the hotel could post any kind of smoking rules on its property as it deemed appropriate.
"Right now we're sifting through everything," said Commissioner Milton Slack, the city liaison to the tourism board. "There's a lot of stuff put in this basket that we're going through."
Abdou and Agnew also spent considerable time with the tourism leaders explaining that the proposed ordinance would also apply to vaping. The oncologist explained that a lot of younger people who have picked up vaping were probably not smokers in the first place, but offered statistics which showed a percentage of the vapers do go on to pick up tobacco.
Blumberg said that if a smoking ban was enforced on Broad Street that yes, some businesses might lose a few customers but, “you'll probably gain as many customers from making the right decision."
He anticipates the DDA board of directors could make a formal recommendation to the city following their next meeting Oct. 11.
