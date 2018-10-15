Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism expects to be selling beer by the end of the year at its Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill.
"Our intention is to roll this out with our Winter Art Market in Decem-ber, with Jay and Trent onsite to promote their product," Director Lisa Smith told members of the city's Alcohol Control Commission Monday.
Jay Shell and brewmaster Trent Prault co-own Rome City Brewing Co. on Broad Street. In July the duo started canning two of their beers, Clocktower IPA and Short Hot Blonde. The cans are designed by local artist Jason Beall.
"We feel they would be appropriate for our Georgia Made Georgia Grown section, which has been very successful," Smith said.
The ACC approved a package license for the shop — the first time the agency has ventured into the realm of alcohol sales. A state license also will be required.
Smith said the beer would not be sold refrigerated and would not be available at the adjunct Welcome Center on West First Street downtown.
The annual Winter Art Market showcases the work of Georgia artists, crafters and growers. The free shopping bazaar is scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2 at the Rome Civic Center next to the gift shop.
ACC members also were slated to rule on a beer pouring license for Don Neo's Tacos & Elotes at 330 Broad St. However, applicant Nelson Yanes wasn't present for the second meeting in a row.
City Clerk Joe Smith said his office was unable to get in touch with Yanes and it's unclear if he still intends to pursue a pouring permit. The building is undergoing remodeling for the new restaurant and an opening date has not yet been announced.
Also on Monday, the citizen-panel asked Joe Smith to invite the per-mit-holders from two establishments to the November meeting for a discussion.
ACC Chair Monica Sheppard said she wants to hear from Morelos Su-permarket, 1931 Shorter Ave., about the training program they were di-rected to establish for employees. The order came after a March sting operation in which a clerk sold a beer to an underage operative.
Giggity's sports bar and grill on Broad Street also will be asked to at-tend.
Police Maj. Rodney Bailey said officers have reports of underage drinking, they've had several calls for fights "and they're not controlling their sidewalk cafe." He said there is concern the venue is not staffed well enough to monitor activity.
"A sidewalk cafe isn't a right, it's a privilege," Joe Smith told the panel, noting that the set-up is on public property and a separate permit is required. ACC members agreed to speak with the alcohol licensee to determine if any operational changes are needed.