It’s been only five weeks since Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism took over the Rome Area History Museum on Broad Street and already they’ve had more than 400 visitors and a book-signing event that was standing room only.
“We’ve had mad, mad success,” Tourism Director Lisa Smith told the Rome City Commission Monday. “Our future is definitely going to be very rosy. We’ve very excited about the space.”
On Jan. 2, the tourism office moved in with two full-time staff and on Jan. 31 the existing volunteer board was dissolved and the tourism board officially took over, Smith explained.
She said they kept the museum’s 501(c)3 nonprofit status intact for fundraising, which has proved to be a good move as $2,500 already has been donated in response to campaign letters.
During Free Museum Sunday on Feb. 9, there were 87 visitors in only four hours, Smith reported. And they were only expecting a maximum of 50 people at the Crazy Horse book signing, she said, but ended up needing 140 chairs.
Reconfiguring the flow inside the museum to make it less linear, updating the website, including more technology in the experience and moving away from loaned items to keep down insurance costs are all changes currently being made, Smith said.
Commissioners set on Monday the rental fees for the space above the museum. The cost is $700 for a full weekday, $800 for Fridays through Sundays and $350 for four hours on Mondays through Thursdays.
Smith said the museum only had 24 rentals in 2019 and they now already have 11 rentals booked.
Also during caucus, commissioners heard a presentation on the U.S. Census and its importance for Rome and Floyd County.
Complete Count Committee Chair Braden Keith and U.S. Census Partnership Specialist Mandy Maloney spoke.
Keith explained that from now until March 12, the committee will be building awareness and providing educational information to prepare citizens to respond. Committee members will be reaching out to local churches, schools, nonprofits and the health care industry to help spread the word — particularly among the Latino community.
In 2010, Floyd County had a 74% response rate, he pointed out.
“That’s 26% of residents that didn’t self-report in the previous census and 1% lower than the 2000 census,” Keith said. “Count Floyd County’s job is to reverse our downward trend and set our eyes on getting as close to 100% participation as we can.”
Funding for schools, roads, health care, housing and individuals in poverty is at stake along with seats in the Georgia and U.S. House of Representatives, he explained.
The U.S. Census recommends a budget of 50 cents per person be spent on raising local awareness. That would be about $50,000 based on Floyd County’s population, Commissioner Wendy Davis pointed out.
Davis said it’s probably going to take more money than that for digital and social media, billboards and other means of outreach to be truly effective.
“If we think we can just make it go viral by being pretty, that’s not going to work,” Davis said. “It takes resources to do it right.”