Tourism chief: Bartow needs more hotel rooms
One is on the way, in the form of a new Courtyard by Marriott which will be constructed adjacent to the Clarence Brown Conference Center off Ga. 20 across from the Cartersville campus of Georgia Highlands College. Archer also said the Adairsville community needs another hotel comparable to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Ga. 140 east of I-75.
Archer, who spoke to the Adairsville Council of the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce, said the Courtyard by Marriott will be a 117-room hotel and that concrete work is expected to begin Nov. 5. The project was put on hold until after a major Christmas Village holiday shopping event at the conference center because it will lose 164 parking spaces to the hotel project.
"Adairsville is also in dire need of another upper class, upper mid-class, another Hampton Inn-type facility," Archer said. She explained that traffic on the www.visitAdairville.org website is up 291 percent for the first nine months of this year as compared to the same period a year ago.
"Why do people come to Adairsville? Events, events, events," Archer said.
The city is hosting the 50th anniversary Great Locomotive Chase Festival this Friday through Sunday. Archer also said that since Barnsley Resort added a new events facility and upscale hotel rooms to go with the cottages, weddings that bring people into the community have more than doubled over the previous year.
Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison told the business group that a film crew would be in Adairsville next week filming an undisclosed feature near the old elementary school on Hall Station Road. She could not detail how long the filming would take place.