Elaine Price, a lifelong Roman, admitted that she didn’t know half of the information about downtown Rome that she heard on a trolley tour up and down Broad Street on Wednesday. Price, a member of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism board of directors, was one of a dozen or so board members who were schooled in Downtown Rome 101 by local historian Selena Tilly.
Which was the last block of Broad Street to be constructed? Betcha would not have answered the Cotton Block. Tilly explained that because the lower end of Broad Street was so marshy that it was actually the last to be built. In fact, Tilly told the tourism board leaders that area once was home to a horse track, with the stands facing the Oostanaula River.
At one time, a couple of Indian mounds were located along the river, but they were dug up around 1845 to provide the dirt to fill in that end of the street and lay the foundation for the original steamboat wharves and railroad depots. She explained that she had not found any records to indicate what may have been inside those mounds.
“We do not know if they were ceremonial or burial,” Tilly said. “They are still listed in the deed books as the ‘Mound lots.’”
What is the oldest brick building still standing on Broad Street? Raise your hand if you answered the Yummy Thai building in the 500 block, constructed circa 1855.
What was once in the space where the Heritage First bank parking deck is now located? You only get a B if you answered the original Partridge Restaurant. Before that it was home to the Metropolitan Theater, a movie-house for African Americans. If you knew that, you get an A+.
And if you know that the second location for the Partridge, it’s current location, was also a theater (Gordon) at one time, you get extra credit.
Floyd County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, a liaison to the tourism board, said she was most amazed to learn that at one time, what we now know as The Vogue special events building, was the home to Daniel’s Funeral Home.
Other fun facts from the ride up and down Broad Street in the Roman Rose trolley on Wednesday include learning that the building that houses Jamwich was originally the home to the Mountain City Fire Department and that the El Zarape building was formerly the site for the city hall.
The Living & Giving building at 400 Broad St. housed the first electric elevator in Rome.
“People would come to this building just to ride the elevator,” Tilly said.
Tilly explained that originally Fourth Avenue and Broad Street were exactly the same width, as laid out by one of Rome’s founders Daniel Mitchell.
Rome’s first cemetery? Not Myrtle Hill. It was actually the third cemetery in town. The Oak Hill Cemetery across from the library on what is now Riverside Parkway behind Applebee’s was first, having been developed in 1837.
Leaders in the Office of Tourism felt like it was a good idea for their board members to know a little more about Rome to help them promote the city to visitors.