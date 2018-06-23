TOPS celebrates a milestone achievement
Rome TOPS chapter chairperson Lisa Smith, along with fellow members Linda Beam and Dottie Hensy, lost a combined 160 pounds for the month of May. However, in addition to her own weight loss efforts and responsibilities running the local chapter, Smith’s focus will be turning in the months ahead to a big event coming up for the group.
“Next year’s state recognition day will be held here in Rome,” Smith said. “Chapters from across the state will be descending upon us for the award and recognition ceremonies.”
The organization has been in existence for 60 years and recently held its annual convention of all the local chapters in Atlanta. TOPS helps individuals through the often difficult process of losing excess weight and keeping up a discipline to continue with their personal efforts through group support, goal-setting activities, contests and incentive programs.